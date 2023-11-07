'Dancing With the Stars' Scores Revealed for All 8 Contestants on Music Video Night

Week seven of Dancing With the Stars has come to a close and the scores have been revealed!

Episode seven of ABC’s dancing competition series aired on Tuesday night (November 7) and the 8 couples took to the ballroom for “Music Video Night” with guest judge Paula Abdul.

After all of their first dances, the couples returned to the dance floor for team dances and the winning team was awarded some extra points.

DWTS is back on ABC this season, after a brief 1 season stint on Disney+ last year.

Fans voted throughout the night and the voting methods closed right after the final performance of the night.

INDIVIDUAL DANCE SCORES:

Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy – 34 out of 40 points

Alyson Hannigan and pro partner Sasha Farber – 33 out of 40 points

Harry Jowsey and pro partner Rylee Arnold – 24 out of 40 points

Charity Lawson and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev – 32 out of 40 points

Ariana Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov – 37 out of 40 points

Jason Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach – 35 out of 40 points

Lele Pons and pro partner Brandon Armstrong – 33 out of 40 points

Barry Williams and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd – 28 out of 40 points

TEAM DANCE SCORES:

Team Young’n Style (Harry, Xochitl, Lele, & Charity) – 40 out of 40

Team 4 Everybody (Alyson, Ariana, Jason, & Barry) – 37 out of 40

The Team Dance scores were then incorporated into the individual dance scores.

LEADERBOARD:

Ariana & Pasha – 74

Xochitl & Val – 74

Lele & Brandon – 73

Charity & Artem – 72

Jason & Daniella – 72

Alyson & Sasha – 70

Barry & Peta – 65

Harry & Rylee – 64