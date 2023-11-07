Top Stories
Did Harry Styles Shave His Head? Here's Why Fans Think He Got a Buzzcut!

Did Harry Styles Shave His Head? Here's Why Fans Think He Got a Buzzcut!

Ashley Benson Confirms Pregnancy While Shopping for Baby Registry with Fiance Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson Confirms Pregnancy While Shopping for Baby Registry with Fiance Brandon Davis

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Fans Overhear Aaron Rodgers' Private Conversation &amp; Are Shocked By His Injury Timeline

Fans Overhear Aaron Rodgers' Private Conversation & Are Shocked By His Injury Timeline

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 9:55 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Scores Revealed for All 8 Contestants on Music Video Night

'Dancing With the Stars' Scores Revealed for All 8 Contestants on Music Video Night

Week seven of Dancing With the Stars has come to a close and the scores have been revealed!

Episode seven of ABC’s dancing competition series aired on Tuesday night (November 7) and the 8 couples took to the ballroom for “Music Video Night” with guest judge Paula Abdul.

After all of their first dances, the couples returned to the dance floor for team dances and the winning team was awarded some extra points.

DWTS is back on ABC this season, after a brief 1 season stint on Disney+ last year.

Fans voted throughout the night and the voting methods closed right after the final performance of the night.

Click inside to see the scorecard for all contestants…

Keep scrolling to see the scorecard for all of the contestants…

INDIVIDUAL DANCE SCORES:
Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy – 34 out of 40 points
Alyson Hannigan and pro partner Sasha Farber – 33 out of 40 points
Harry Jowsey and pro partner Rylee Arnold – 24 out of 40 points
Charity Lawson and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev – 32 out of 40 points
Ariana Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov – 37 out of 40 points
Jason Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach – 35 out of 40 points
Lele Pons and pro partner Brandon Armstrong – 33 out of 40 points
Barry Williams and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd – 28 out of 40 points

TEAM DANCE SCORES:
Team Young’n Style (Harry, Xochitl, Lele, & Charity) – 40 out of 40
Team 4 Everybody (Alyson, Ariana, Jason, & Barry) – 37 out of 40

The Team Dance scores were then incorporated into the individual dance scores.

LEADERBOARD:

Ariana & Pasha – 74
Xochitl & Val – 74
Lele & Brandon – 73
Charity & Artem – 72
Jason & Daniella – 72
Alyson & Sasha – 70
Barry & Peta – 65
Harry & Rylee – 64
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr