Danny Elfman Responds to Most Recent Sexual Abuse Allegations

Danny Elfman is responding to allegations that he sexually abused a woman in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Two different women have accused the 70-year-old musician of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and similar transgressions. In July, composer Nomi Abadi sued Danny for failing to pay an $830,000 settlement over a sexual harassment case from 2018.

In October, a second woman came forward, accusing Danny of sexually abusing her from 1997 to 2002 while she was a 21-year-old student at the New York Film Academy.

Keep reading to find out how he responded…

On Monday (November 6), Danny claimed that he “committed no sexual abuse, made no inappropriate advances and never inappropriately touched” his accuser, THR reports.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, Danny‘s lawyer, Camille Vasquez wrote: “Recognizing that her absurd allegations would carry no weight in a court of law, Plaintiff and her attorneys chose to embark on a disinformation campaign, providing her dishonest Complaint to the media days before it was filed with the Court or became publicly available on the Court’s docket.”

This well-known comedian and actor was recently accused of sexual assault.