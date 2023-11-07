Top Stories
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 2:00 pm

'Daredevil' Reboot Cast: 3 Stars Return, 2 Exit, & 1 Star Has Been Recast Amid Major Creative Shakeup

Continue Here »

'Daredevil' Reboot Cast: 3 Stars Return, 2 Exit, & 1 Star Has Been Recast Amid Major Creative Shakeup

There are some major changes happening to the Daredevil reboot TV series from Marvel, currently titled Daredevil: Born Again.

Less than half of the episodes had been filmed by the time the WGA and actors’ strikes had began over the summer, and when execs reviewed the footage of the episodes that had been completed… apparently some changes were put into place.

THR is reporting that the show is now undergoing a creative reboot, and Marvel has let go of head writers, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, as well as the rest of the show’s directors.

Now, we are learning about the show’s stars who are returning and who has been replaced.

If you don’t know, Netflix originally aired a Daredevil series for three seasons beginning in 2015. Other Marvel/Netflix shows that aired were The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Defenders.

Keep reading to see who is returning for the Daredevil series…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Marvel
Posted to: Charlie Cox, Daredevil, Disney Plus, EG, Extended, Marvel, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr