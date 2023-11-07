Did Harry Styles Shave His Head? Here's Why Fans Think He Got a Buzzcut!

Harry Styles isn’t so hairy anymore…

Fans of the 29-year-old entertainer think he cut off all of his hair and got a buzzcut recently, and there’s a photo to prove it!

Celeb gossip site DeuxMoi shared the pic of Harry at the U2 concert in Las Vegas and while he’s not completely bald, he does have much shorter hair.

While there is not a known reason why, many fans have taken to social media to speculate on why he chopped off his locks.

One stems from Swifties, jokingly, saying that he cut his hair after hearing lyrics from “Now That We Don’t Talk” on 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

In the song, Taylor Swift sings, “You grew your hair long,” seemingly saying she doesn’t like the long hair. Many believe this song, along with several others on the album, are about the former One Direction singer.

Some Harry fans are also speculating that he actually cut his hair for his Marvel role of Eros. He is set to reprise his Eternals end credits role in the MCU again, though it is currently unknown when he will appear again.

All of the Marvel productions are currently on hold as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues.

