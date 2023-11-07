Top Stories
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 7:36 pm

Did Harry Styles Shave His Head? Here's Why Fans Think He Got a Buzzcut!

Did Harry Styles Shave His Head? Here's Why Fans Think He Got a Buzzcut!

Harry Styles isn’t so hairy anymore…

Fans of the 29-year-old entertainer think he cut off all of his hair and got a buzzcut recently, and there’s a photo to prove it!

Celeb gossip site DeuxMoi shared the pic of Harry at the U2 concert in Las Vegas and while he’s not completely bald, he does have much shorter hair.

Keep reading to find out more…

See the photo HERE!

While there is not a known reason why, many fans have taken to social media to speculate on why he chopped off his locks.

One stems from Swifties, jokingly, saying that he cut his hair after hearing lyrics from “Now That We Don’t Talk” on 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

In the song, Taylor Swift sings, “You grew your hair long,” seemingly saying she doesn’t like the long hair. Many believe this song, along with several others on the album, are about the former One Direction singer.

Some Harry fans are also speculating that he actually cut his hair for his Marvel role of Eros. He is set to reprise his Eternals end credits role in the MCU again, though it is currently unknown when he will appear again.

All of the Marvel productions are currently on hold as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues.

If you missed it, find out some other roles that Harry went out for, but they ended up going to another actor.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hair, Harry Styles

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr