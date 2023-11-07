Dua Lipa Gives First Listen of New Single 'Houdini' to Fans on the Street in London!

Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2023 at 11:15 am

Dua Lipa is teasing her new single on the streets!

The 28-year-old “Don’t Start Now” superstar was spotted providing an exclusive first listen to her upcoming single “Houdini” to fans in-person on Tuesday (November 7) in London, England.

The Future Nostalgia singer was amusingly seen poking her eyes out of a cut-out newspaper, and later flanked by helpers waving flags and holding disco balls, carrying a banner that reads: “Congratulations, you are the first person to hear Dua Lipa‘s brand new song.”

The fun stunt appears to be in collaboration with BBC Radio 1.

Keep reading to find out more…

Dua wore a striped polo shirt, a Supreme Schott leather coat and Versace shoes.

The song is due to premiere on Thursday (November 9).

It’s the first release from Dua since her Barbie soundtrack “Dance the Night Away,” following her 2020 studio album, Future Nostalgia, which supplied hits like “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” “Levitating” and “Hallucinate.”

Find out more about the song!
