Kim Kardashian Seen at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party After Dating Rumors

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 11:24 am

Fans Overhear Aaron Rodgers' Private Conversation & Are Shocked By His Injury Timeline

Fans Overhear Aaron Rodgers' Private Conversation & Are Shocked By His Injury Timeline

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon during the first game of the season back on September 11, and he was immediately placed on injured reserve.

Achilles tendon injuries tend to take months to fully heal after surgery, so no one believed the 39-year-old quarterback would be able to return in the 2023-2024 season.

However, during Monday Night Football on November 7, Aaron was already seen walking without crutches or a walking boot. In fact, he was on the field throwing passes during warmups.

Now, his private conversation on the field with Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James was caught by ESPN and his injury timeline has been revealed.

Keep reading to find out more…

Derwin could be heard asking Aaron “When you coming back, man?” to which Aaron responded, “Give me a few weeks.”

Find out how much money Aaron is being paid while not playing.
Photos: Getty
