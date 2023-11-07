Fans Overhear Aaron Rodgers' Private Conversation & Are Shocked By His Injury Timeline

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon during the first game of the season back on September 11, and he was immediately placed on injured reserve.

Achilles tendon injuries tend to take months to fully heal after surgery, so no one believed the 39-year-old quarterback would be able to return in the 2023-2024 season.

However, during Monday Night Football on November 7, Aaron was already seen walking without crutches or a walking boot. In fact, he was on the field throwing passes during warmups.

Now, his private conversation on the field with Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James was caught by ESPN and his injury timeline has been revealed.

Keep reading to find out more…

Derwin could be heard asking Aaron “When you coming back, man?” to which Aaron responded, “Give me a few weeks.”

Find out how much money Aaron is being paid while not playing.