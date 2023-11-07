Hallmark Fans Rave About Hunter King's 'The Santa Summit' as Best Christmas Movie of the 2023 Season So Far!

It’s only the beginning of November, but Hallmark Channel has been airing new Christmas movies for weeks and some fans have already chosen a favorite!

The Santa Summit, starring Hunter King and Benjamin Hollingsworth, premiered over the weekend and the film already has a legion of fans… many of whom want a sequel.

The movie follows three teachers at a Santa themed holiday event who are looking to get their groove back and strengthen their friendship, but unexpectedly find love along the way.

The film aired on Hallmark Channel on Sunday night (November 5) and is now streaming on Peacock. There also will be reairings on Hallmark throughout the week.

The Santa Summit was one of the best Hallmark Christmas movies in years – that should have been in the theaters! @hallmarkchannel #TheSantaSummit — Don Lewis (@xiphoid76) November 7, 2023

I am so impressed with the Hallmark movies. Love The Santa Summit!!! So cute. Love the cast. 🎄 https://t.co/G1liZx81xj — Paula (@psp_mn) November 7, 2023

This Santa Summit movie on Hallmark is so good, lmao — Indrid Cold (@AVRGIndrid) November 6, 2023

The Santa Summit is cute! This is a good one Hallmark. — Glizzard Kelly☝🏾🏀👑 (@aysian_diaries) November 6, 2023

@hallmarkchannel Hunter King is completely awesome in The Santa Summit! Such a fun movie!! — Fran (@novelist731) November 6, 2023

Three weekends into #CountdownToChristmas and feeling good about my rankings. The Santa Summit was SO much fun. pic.twitter.com/2y83S0ODnu — Laura (@lschin12) November 7, 2023

Hurrah, Russell Hainline for excellent writing. I have seen all the Christmas and Chanukah films many times, and of new ones this year, The Santa Summit is the best and my favorite. — Patricia Brown #FBR (@PatBPencraft) November 7, 2023