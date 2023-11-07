Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2023 at 12:12 am

Hallmark Fans Rave About Hunter King's 'The Santa Summit' as Best Christmas Movie of the 2023 Season So Far!

Hallmark Fans Rave About Hunter King's 'The Santa Summit' as Best Christmas Movie of the 2023 Season So Far!

It’s only the beginning of November, but Hallmark Channel has been airing new Christmas movies for weeks and some fans have already chosen a favorite!

The Santa Summit, starring Hunter King and Benjamin Hollingsworth, premiered over the weekend and the film already has a legion of fans… many of whom want a sequel.

The movie follows three teachers at a Santa themed holiday event who are looking to get their groove back and strengthen their friendship, but unexpectedly find love along the way.

The film aired on Hallmark Channel on Sunday night (November 5) and is now streaming on Peacock. There also will be reairings on Hallmark throughout the week.

So, what are fans saying?

Keep reading to find out more…

Read all of the tweets below!
