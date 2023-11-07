'Is It Over Now' TikTok Dance Explained: Video Tutorial Revealed, Plus Taylor Swift's Dancers Join the Trend!

Taylor Swift‘s new song “Is It Over Now,” a track that has emerged from the vault for 1989 (Taylor’s Version), is the number one song in the country and it’s also taking over TikTok.

An dance trend has begun on the social media app and Taylor‘s backup dancers have even joined in on the trend.

Kameron Saunders has revealed that the dancers have touched down in Buenos Aires for the South American leg of the Eras Tour and they’re participating in the new trend.

Head inside to watch the videos and to learn how to do the dance…

The dance was created by @tswizzlers4everr, a group of Swifties from New Zealand. Taylor even liked their video in which they debuted the dance!

Watch their original video below.

Kam posted the below video and wrote, “what better way to arrive in Buenos Aires than recreating this incredible @t swizzlers 🪩 dance with my fav eras tour girlies! I hope you dont mind we changed the ending 😜.”

Watch a tutorial video below!