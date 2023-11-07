Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Seen at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party After Dating Rumors

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 10:39 am

Jeremy Allen White Explains That Viral Instagram Comment, Speaks to His Private Life in 'British GQ'

The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White is on the cover of British GQ‘s latest issue, highlighting their GQ Men Of The Year Celebration 2023 in association with BOSS!

The 32-year-old actor, who was photographed by Luke Gilford for the shoot, spoke out about fame, his personal life, and more in the interview.

Keep reading to find out more…

See his interview highlights below…

On his year after his public separation from his wife: “It’s been insane. A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows.”

On one perk of being a celebrity: “Getting a reservation at a restaurant, that’s a good one.”

On commenting “wow” on Inez and Vinoodh’s Instagram post for Alexa Demie’s Calvin Klein shoot: “I was like, ‘I just need to shut the f**k up. I just shouldn’t say anything.’ And [my publicist] was like, ‘Kind of.’” Jeremy told the mag he meant it as a “compliment on the shoot.”

On a memorable meeting for a movie: “I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude. I think I played it all wrong.” He recalled what he said: “‘Tell me about why I should do your movie.’ They were like, ‘F**k you, and I was like, ‘Right on.’”

For more from Jeremy, visit GQ.
jeremy allen white british gq 01
jeremy allen white british gq 02

Photos: Luke Gilford
