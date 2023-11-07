Kardashian-Jenner Family Shares Holiday Gift Guide with Presents Ranging from $25 to $2,500

All six of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies have participated in a holiday gift guide for Kourtney‘s website Poosh!

The ladies have all provided choices for some of their favorite gifts of the year, with prices ranging from affordable to unattainable for most fans.

“From little luxuries to It-Girl investments, this year’s selection is curated for the ultimate glow-up,” the brand said.

So, what made it on the list?

Head inside to check out items from each family member…

KENDALL RECOMMENDS: Contour Cube Price: $25.00 How to Buy: Click here! Kendall told Poosh: “I’ve been using—and loving—this contour cube for a while now. You can customize it with different ice recipes, and I think it makes a great stocking stuffer.”

KIM RECOMMENDS: SKKN’s Resurfacing Mask + Treatment Brush Price: $81 (on sale from $95!) How to Buy: Click here! Kim told Poosh: “My new SKKN BY KIM Resurfacing Mask is the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season. It works to harness the power of fermented pumpkin enzymes with glycolic and lactic acids to help enhance skin texture and complexion, while glycerin works to lock in moisture for an instant, post-facial hydrated glow. It’s great to use before any holiday party glam prep.”

KYLIE RECOMMENDS: Barefoot Dreams’ CozyChic Throw Price: $88.98 (on sale from $147!) How to Buy: Click here! Kylie told Poosh: “This is one of my favorite blankets, and it’s a comfy throw that makes the perfect holiday gift.”

KHLOE RECOMMENDS: Mesa XL Tabletop Fire Pit Price: $99.99 (on sale from $109.99!) How to Buy: Click here! Khloe told Poosh: “Both the grown-ups and kids can enjoy this, so I knew this would be a perfect gift for all of my friends and family.”

KRIS RECOMMENDS: DUO 4-in-1 Pod Based Scalp & Hair Care Device Price: $259.95 How to Buy: Click here! Kris told Poosh: “I always look for gifts that are functional and provide a solution. This is such a unique device, and I can’t wait to gift it to my friends. We all want healthier hair.”

KOURTNEY RECOMMENDS: Heat Healer Energy Sauna Price: $2,498 How to Buy: Click here! Kourtney told Poosh: “Saunas are a part of my wellness routine, and I love that saunas have been a part of cultures all around the world forever. This one is a little expensive, but it’s still a good price point for what you get. I like how you can collapse it down for easy storage and that it actually looks chic when it’s not in use. A couple of years ago, I gifted the brand’s amazing sauna blanket, so I’m so excited to give this to my friends who care about wellness as much as I do.”

View the rest of the gift guide at Poosh.com!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.