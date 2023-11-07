Lady Gaga's College Classmate Carly Waddell Complains About Her, But Makes Her Sound Like a Normal Musical Theatre Student

Lady Gaga went to college at NYU and studied at the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts and one of her classmates was Carly Waddell, who later achieved fame as part of Bachelor Nation.

For those who don’t know, Carly was a contestant on season 19 of The Bachelor and later appeared on season two of Bachelor in Paradise. She then appeared again on season three of Bachelor in Paradise, during which she met Evan Bass and got engaged to him. They were married in a televised wedding ceremony in 2017 and had two kids together, but then split in December 2020.

So, what happened during Carly‘s college years with Gaga?

Keep reading to find out more…

Carly didn’t speak highly of Gaga while appearing on the latest episode of Jason Tartick‘s Trading Secrets podcast.

During the interview, Carly noted that she and Gaga were two of the students who dropped out of the program and that she knew her back then, “but then she was Stefani.”

“I was not a fan,” Carly said of her former classmate. “This is why. I mean, she is so talented… Stefani, during lunch, she would play on the piano. There’s a piano, because you would eat just in a dance studio, and she would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing Wicked at the top of her lungs, every day. And we were all forced to listen to her. And yes, was she good? Of course. She’s great! But I just wanted to eat my sandwich.”

It sounds like Gaga was just acting how a normal musical theatre student would act and maybe Carly should’ve found somewhere else to eat lunch, away from the piano!

Gaga recently made a surprise appearance during a huge rock band’s performance!