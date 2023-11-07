'Legend of Zelda' Live-Action Movie in the Works, Director Revealed

The beloved video game The Legend of Zelda is heading to movie theaters in the near future as a live-action movie!

Nintendo is in the works on a live-action adaptation of the popular game, which was first released back in 1986. An exciting director is attached to the project.

Wes Ball, who directed The Maze Runner and the upcoming movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, is going to direct the movie.

Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced the news on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films,” he said. “I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office this year!