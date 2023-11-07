Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted at Same Event Amid Rumors That They've Split

There are rumors that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have split, but they were just spotted at the same event.

The 26-year-old model and the 32-year-old Snowfall actor were both spotted arriving for Odell Beckham Jr.‘s birthday party on Monday night (November 6) in New York City.

Before going to the party, Lori walked the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Fans have been speculating that Lori and Damson have broken up after she deleted all the photos of them two from her Instagram page and he has disabled his Instagram page.

Just one week ago, Lori and Damson were two of the many celebs who stepped out for a Halloween party in Los Angeles, though they weren’t photographed together while heading into the event.

DO YOU THINK they have broken up?