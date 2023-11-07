Top Stories
Did Harry Styles Shave His Head? Here's Why Fans Think He Got a Buzzcut!

Ashley Benson Confirms Pregnancy While Shopping for Baby Registry with Fiance Brandon Davis

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Fans Overhear Aaron Rodgers' Private Conversation &amp; Are Shocked By His Injury Timeline

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 9:05 pm

Margot Robbie Rocks Neon Yellow Crocs for Meeting Outing with Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie Rocks Neon Yellow Crocs for Meeting Outing with Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is choosing comfort for her footwear!

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was seen wearing a pair of neon yellow Crocs while arriving for a meeting with her husband Tom Ackerley on Tuesday (November 7) in Perth, Australia.

Margot was dressed in all black except for her bright shoes!

Earlier in the week, Margot and Tom were seen looking so in love while catching a flight in Brisbane. Looks like they are spending some time down under right now.

If you haven’t seen Barbie yet, you can rent it now on demand.

