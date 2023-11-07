Margot Robbie Rocks Neon Yellow Crocs for Meeting Outing with Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is choosing comfort for her footwear!

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was seen wearing a pair of neon yellow Crocs while arriving for a meeting with her husband Tom Ackerley on Tuesday (November 7) in Perth, Australia.

Margot was dressed in all black except for her bright shoes!

Earlier in the week, Margot and Tom were seen looking so in love while catching a flight in Brisbane. Looks like they are spending some time down under right now.

Want to own a pair of Crocs just like Margot‘s? Head to Crocs.com right now!

If you haven’t seen Barbie yet, you can rent it now on demand.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.