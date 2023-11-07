Mariah Carey Is Working On New Music: 'It's Exciting'

Mariah Carey confirms that she has been making new music!!

The “We Belong Together” singer, who kicked off the Christmas season last week, has not released her own music since 2020, when she dropped the compilation album, The Rarities, and the soundtrack for her Apple TV+ special Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas.

While it may not be until 2024 until she releases something new, Mariah teased fans with what she’s been working on.

“There is new music on the horizon,” she teased with People. “I’ve been working the past three, four weeks on just writing new songs.”

The “Emotions” songstress even teased one song that they were just recording recently.

“Yesterday we were in the studio working on something with a choir, working on a new song,” she dished. “So it’s exciting.”

Mariah‘s last full-length album of new, original music was Caution in 2018.

Since it is the holiday season, Mariah is hitting the road NEXT week for her Merry Christmas One and All! Tour, which kicks off on November 15th in Highland, Calif.

