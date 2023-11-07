Top Stories
Did Harry Styles Shave His Head? Here's Why Fans Think He Got a Buzzcut!

Did Harry Styles Shave His Head? Here's Why Fans Think He Got a Buzzcut!

Ashley Benson Confirms Pregnancy While Shopping for Baby Registry with Fiance Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson Confirms Pregnancy While Shopping for Baby Registry with Fiance Brandon Davis

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Fans Overhear Aaron Rodgers' Private Conversation &amp; Are Shocked By His Injury Timeline

Fans Overhear Aaron Rodgers' Private Conversation & Are Shocked By His Injury Timeline

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 9:47 pm

All These Marvel Stars Have Been Named People's Sexiest Man Alive Over the Years!

Continue Here »

All These Marvel Stars Have Been Named People's Sexiest Man Alive Over the Years!

We’re just hours away from finding out who People’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive is!

If you don’t know, each year, People magazine names one man the Sexiest Man Alive, but several men are featured in the print issue as well.

Over the years, many Marvel stars have been named the Sexiest Man Alive, and last year Chris Evans received the prestigious honor.

JustJared.com has compiled a list of all the Marvel stars that have been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive over years.

You can also check out some Sexiest Man Alive fun facts here. (Did you know there was once a female winner?!)

Click through the slideshow to check out all the Marvel stars that have been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: EG, Extended, Marvel, Sexiest Man Alive, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr