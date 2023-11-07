Prince Harry Denies Receiving Invitation to King Charles' Birthday Party Amid Reports He Declined Attending

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – are denying a report that has been circulating.

The report in question stated that Prince Harry received an invitation to King Charles‘ 75th birthday event. The report claims that the Prince declined the invitation.

Now, they’ve released a statement in response.

“In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story,” their rep told People.

If you don’t know, there has been an ongoing rift in the royal family. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moved to California in 2020 after exiting as senior members of the royal family. The drama between the family reportedly extends even further than that.

In 2022, Prince Harry divulged a ton of information about his family, including Prince William and Princess Catherine, in “Spare,” his memoir.