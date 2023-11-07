Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Seen at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party After Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian Seen at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party After Dating Rumors

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 10:11 am

Prince Harry Denies Receiving Invitation to King Charles' Birthday Party Amid Reports He Declined Attending

Prince Harry Denies Receiving Invitation to King Charles' Birthday Party Amid Reports He Declined Attending

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – are denying a report that has been circulating.

The report in question stated that Prince Harry received an invitation to King Charles‘ 75th birthday event. The report claims that the Prince declined the invitation.

Keep reading to find out more…

Now, they’ve released a statement in response.

“In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story,” their rep told People.

If you don’t know, there has been an ongoing rift in the royal family. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moved to California in 2020 after exiting as senior members of the royal family. The drama between the family reportedly extends even further than that.

In 2022, Prince Harry divulged a ton of information about his family, including Prince William and Princess Catherine, in “Spare,” his memoir.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: King Charles, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr