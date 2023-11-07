Top Stories
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 2:18 pm

Showtime Cancels 6 TV Shows in 2023 So Far, 1 More Confirmed to Be Ending!

Continue Here »

Showtime Cancels 6 TV Shows in 2023 So Far, 1 More Confirmed to Be Ending!

Showtime continues to make some major changes.

Paramount Global announced earlier in the year that Showtime would be integrated into Paramount+ across both streaming and on TV in 2023.

As a result, the network made some big TV programming changes as well, and unfortunately, some shows will not be moving forward. While some series have been canceled, at least one fan-favorite docuseries is set to end with its current season.

Keep reading to see the full recap…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Showtime
Posted to: Showtime, Slideshow, Television, The Circus

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr