Showtime Cancels 6 TV Shows in 2023 So Far, 1 More Confirmed to Be Ending!

Showtime continues to make some major changes.

Paramount Global announced earlier in the year that Showtime would be integrated into Paramount+ across both streaming and on TV in 2023.

As a result, the network made some big TV programming changes as well, and unfortunately, some shows will not be moving forward. While some series have been canceled, at least one fan-favorite docuseries is set to end with its current season.

Keep reading to see the full recap…