These Are The Top 10 Most Popular Baseball Teams in the MLB (One Isn't Even In America!)

Baseball season has just come to an end!

All 30 MLB teams held their annual competitive season all over the country, with countless fans sitting in the bleachers hoping they’ll catch the next foul ball from the stars.

After this year’s dramatic 2023 World Series, Just Jared is looking at which teams are actually the most popular of them all – based on their Instagram following.

Head inside to find out which Major League Baseball teams are actually the most popular, based on their follower count!