Top Stories
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 4:25 pm

Who Is Bre Tiesi Dating? The 'Selling Sunset' Star's History Includes Famous Ex-Boyfriends

Continue Here »

Who Is Bre Tiesi Dating? The 'Selling Sunset' Star's History Includes Famous Ex-Boyfriends

Bre Tiesi‘s dating life has come up several times throughout the current season of Selling Sunset and her relationship with Nick Cannon is constantly a topic of conversation.

The 32-year-old reality star and real estate agent has been in an on-off relationship with Nick for years and they also share a child together, but he’s not her only famous ex.

Bre has been linked to some famous stars in the past and she was even married to a controversial football player at one point.

Want to know more?

Browse through the slideshow to check out Bre Tiesi’s dating history…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Gett, Backgrid
Posted to: Bre Tiesi, Casper Smart, Dating History, EG, Extended, Johnny Manziel, Michael B Jordan, Nick Cannon, Nick Hogan, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr