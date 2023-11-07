Top Stories
Did Harry Styles Shave His Head? Here's Why Fans Think He Got a Buzzcut!

Ashley Benson Confirms Pregnancy While Shopping for Baby Registry with Fiance Brandon Davis

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Fans Overhear Aaron Rodgers' Private Conversation &amp; Are Shocked By His Injury Timeline

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 8:43 pm

Who Should Play Link in 'Legend of Zelda' Movie? Vote in Just Jared's Poll!

Nintendo is finally turning the video game The Legend of Zelda into a live-action movie and everyone is already trying to guess who will be cast as Link!

Link is the character who is controlled by players of the video game and it’s up to him to save Princess Zelda from her kidnappers.

The Maze Runner director Wes Ball is attached to direct the upcoming movie and fans have already been throwing out names for who they think should play Link.

Machine Gun Kelly and Logan Paul have both dressed as Link for Halloween, but we don’t think either of them will land the role in the movie.

Tom Holland, Jacob Tremblay, and Justice Smith are just a few of the names we’ve seen being mentioned on social media. We have a whole list of other options as well!

Head inside to vote in our poll…

Vote in our poll to let your voices be heard and maybe the producers will see who you want to star in the movie.

This poll will be closed on November 21 at 8pm ET. We will announce the winner at that time. Happy voting!!!
Photos: Getty, Backgrid
