Who Should Play Link in 'Legend of Zelda' Movie? Vote in Just Jared's Poll!

Nintendo is finally turning the video game The Legend of Zelda into a live-action movie and everyone is already trying to guess who will be cast as Link!

Link is the character who is controlled by players of the video game and it’s up to him to save Princess Zelda from her kidnappers.

The Maze Runner director Wes Ball is attached to direct the upcoming movie and fans have already been throwing out names for who they think should play Link.

Machine Gun Kelly and Logan Paul have both dressed as Link for Halloween, but we don’t think either of them will land the role in the movie.

Tom Holland, Jacob Tremblay, and Justice Smith are just a few of the names we’ve seen being mentioned on social media. We have a whole list of other options as well!

