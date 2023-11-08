Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2023 at 2:50 am

Ana de Armas Meets Up with a Friend for Lunch in Los Feliz

Ana de Armas Meets Up with a Friend for Lunch in Los Feliz

Ana de Armas is enjoying a day out with one of her friends.

The 35-year-old Knives Out actress was all smiles as she and her friend headed to All Time restaurant for lunch on Monday afternoon (November 6) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ana de Armas

For her lunch outing, Ana wore a black tank top paired with marigold-colored pants while carrying a floral-print Louis Vuitton bag.

Last month, Ana was spotted meeting up with a ton of friends for a fun day out while on vacation in Madrid.

In an interview from earlier this year, Ana revealed her one regret from her Best Actress campaign ahead of the 2023 Oscars for her role in Blonde and she also compared herself to Tom Cruise.
Just Jared on Facebook
ana de armas meets up with a friend for lunch in los feliz 01
ana de armas meets up with a friend for lunch in los feliz 02
ana de armas meets up with a friend for lunch in los feliz 03
ana de armas meets up with a friend for lunch in los feliz 04
ana de armas meets up with a friend for lunch in los feliz 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: 00

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr