Britney Spears Responds to Coverage of 'The Woman in Me,' Blasts Focus on Book's Negative Stories

Britney Spears is responding to coverage of her memoir The Woman in Me.

The 41-year-old Princes of Pop’s book sold more than one million copies within its first week of release. There have even been whispers about a possible movie deal.

However, the majority of press coverage has highlighted low points in Britney‘s life and her relationship with stars such as Justin Timberlake.

Britney responded to concerns about the “sad stories and drama” in a new post on social media.

“My book has a lot of sad stories and drama in it,” Britney wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (November 8). “I’m sure some are aware of that but just know there are tons of other beautiful and good stories in #TheWomanInMe but that’s not what the media decides to pick up all the time !!!”

She continued, writing, “It is what it is … so going forward just know that was me then … that’s the past and this is me now !!! To the good stuff and a little nasty too 🙄🤷🏼‍♀️📖 !!!”

The pop titan shared the message with two photos from the set of her “Overprotected (Darkchild Remix)” music video. If you forgot, we recently learned that she was on the set of the shoot when Justin broke up with her via text message.

Director Chris Applebaum opened up about the moment in a recent interview, revealing what Justin wrote and how Britney responded.

