Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2023 at 7:09 pm

Chris Stapleton Gets Wife Morgane's Support at CMA Awards 2023 - Red Carpet Photos!

Chris Stapleton Gets Wife Morgane's Support at CMA Awards 2023 - Red Carpet Photos!

Chris Stapleton has his wife Morgane by his side at the 2023 CMA Awards!

The longtime couple walked the red carpet together at the annual awards show on Wednesday night (November 8) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Chris is scheduled to perform twice during the show tonight and he’s also nominated for three awards – Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for “We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Carly Pearce.

For those who don’t know, Chris is one of the most decorated singers in country music with 14 previous wins form the Country Music Association Awards off of 21 nominations.

Check out the full performers and presenters list for the CMA Awards!

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Chris and Morgane Stapleton on the red carpet…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris stapleton wife morgane at cma awards 2023 01
chris stapleton wife morgane at cma awards 2023 02
chris stapleton wife morgane at cma awards 2023 03
chris stapleton wife morgane at cma awards 2023 04
chris stapleton wife morgane at cma awards 2023 05
chris stapleton wife morgane at cma awards 2023 06
chris stapleton wife morgane at cma awards 2023 07
chris stapleton wife morgane at cma awards 2023 08
chris stapleton wife morgane at cma awards 2023 09
chris stapleton wife morgane at cma awards 2023 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 CMA Awards, Chris Stapleton, CMA Awards, Morgane Stapleton

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr