Chris Stapleton Gets Wife Morgane's Support at CMA Awards 2023 - Red Carpet Photos!

Chris Stapleton has his wife Morgane by his side at the 2023 CMA Awards!

The longtime couple walked the red carpet together at the annual awards show on Wednesday night (November 8) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Chris is scheduled to perform twice during the show tonight and he’s also nominated for three awards – Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for “We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Carly Pearce.

For those who don’t know, Chris is one of the most decorated singers in country music with 14 previous wins form the Country Music Association Awards off of 21 nominations.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Chris and Morgane Stapleton on the red carpet…