CMA Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

The 2023 CMA Awards have come to a close and all of the winners have been announced!

The annual country music awards show, with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, took place on Wednesday night (November 8) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Going into the night, Lainey Wilson led the nominations with nine, followed by Jelly Roll with five.

During their opening monologue, Peyton and Luke poked some fun at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s new relationship!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs – WINNER

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car” – Songwriter: Tracy Chapman – WINNER

“Heart Like A Truck” – Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” – Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange” – Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“wait in the truck” – Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – WINNER

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne – WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) – WINNER

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor – WINNER

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde/Director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion/Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll/Director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis/Director: Running Bear

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)/Director: Justin Clough – WINNER

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll – WINNER

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters