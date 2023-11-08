Dustin Lance Black Speaks Out After Nightclub Altercation Case Dismissed By Judge in Court

Dustin Lance Black is reacting to his nightclub altercation case being dismissed by a judge after a day in court.

The 49-year-old screenwriter was faced with assault charges brought on by BBC host Teddy Edwardes, who claims he threw a drink over her head and twisted her wrist while out at a nightclub in August 2022.

After the trial was delayed due to the courtroom being double booked back in August, the case was seen in court today (November 8) and it was dismissed by the judge.

Find out more inside and see how Dustin Lance Black responded…

The judge found that the plaintiff, Teddy Edwardes, failed to provide consistent evidence, and the CCTV footage provided failed to show that Dustin did pour a drink over her head.

“I accept Ms. Edwardes provided an account in which she confirmed Mr. Black grabbed her wrist,” the judge said, according to Dustin‘s lawyer, via THR. “However, the inconsistencies and weaknesses in her evidence go beyond simple matters of credibility and reliability to be determined at the end of the evidence.”

“They are fundamental to the case,” the judge added. “For that reason, I consider the prosecution evidence taken at its highest is such that… I couldn’t properly convict Mr Black of the charge.”

“She said in her evidence today she could not remember a wrist grab clearly,” the judge stated, via Variety. “I found that to be an odd statement given she had made public statements on social media and to the police this is what happened.”

In response to the outcome, Dustin shared, “I am pleased that the judge saw the truth today and ruled in my favour. As the evidence has proven, and I have always maintained, I am completely innocent, and in fact was the victim in this case of a serious assault. I am relieved this unfortunate matter is now over.”

“This is a moment of exoneration – this case has flown in the face of everything I am and I am grateful to the judge for exonerating me,” he added, via Variety.