Every 'Grand Theft Auto' Game Ranked, From Lowest to Highest User Score

Grand Theft Auto is back!

The long-running video game franchise is getting a sixth installment, Rockstar Games confirmed Wednesday (November 8).

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto,” the game-makers said in a statement on their official website.

Now that we know GTA 6 is coming, we’re taking a look back and seeing which installments of the GTA franchise are the most popular among the fans, according to Metacritic user score.

Click through to see which Grand Theft Auto games are the best, ranked…