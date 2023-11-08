Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2023 at 11:01 am

Every 'Grand Theft Auto' Game Ranked, From Lowest to Highest User Score

Continue Here »

Every 'Grand Theft Auto' Game Ranked, From Lowest to Highest User Score

Grand Theft Auto is back!

The long-running video game franchise is getting a sixth installment, Rockstar Games confirmed Wednesday (November 8).

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto,” the game-makers said in a statement on their official website.

Now that we know GTA 6 is coming, we’re taking a look back and seeing which installments of the GTA franchise are the most popular among the fans, according to Metacritic user score.

Click through to see which Grand Theft Auto games are the best, ranked…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, Grand Theft Auto, Slideshow, Video Games

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr