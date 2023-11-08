Kate Middleton Wears Full Camouflage Gear for Military Visit

Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) dons some camo gear during her visit to The Queen’s Dragoon Guards Regiment on Wednesday (November 8) in Dereham, England.

This is the royal’s first visit as their official Colonel in Chief, her new title that was appointed by King Charles over the summer.

While at the regiment, she got to fly a drone, sit in one of their armored vehicles, and speak to the soldiers at the base. You can see all the pics in the gallery!

If you didn’t see, the Middleton family recently welcomed a new addition!

