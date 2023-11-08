Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2023 at 7:49 pm

Kelsea Ballerini Cozies Up to Boyfriend Chase Stokes at CMA Awards 2023

Kelsea Ballerini cuddles up to boyfriend Chase Stokes as they hit the red carpet at the 2023 CMA Awards held at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 30-year-old “Heartfirst” singer got the support of her 30-year-old Outer Banks beau at the ceremony, where she’s nominated for two of the big awards of the night.

Kelsea is up for Album of the Year for Rolling Up the Welcome Mat and for Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she has consistently been nominated in since 2015. Best of luck, Kelsea!

Earlier in the week, Kelsea and Chase both stepped out at separate events on the same night – she attended the ASCAP Country Music Awards Celebration in Nashville, while he went to the CFDA Awards in New York City.

FYI: Kelsea is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes at the CMAs…
Photos: Getty
