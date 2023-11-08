Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning Crack Jokes About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce in CMA Awards 2023 Monologue

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are hosting the 2023 CMA Awards yet again!

The 47-year-old country music singer and the 47-year-old retired NFL player hosted the awards show for the second year in a row on Wednesday (November 8) held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

In their opening monologue, the guys poked some fun at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s relationship.

“We’re back. You know what that means?” Peyton asked Luke, who responded, “Yep, Travis and Taylor weren’t available.”

Peyton and Luke then joked about Taylor‘s star power at the expense of an NFL team.

“Luke, you know the difference between Taylor Swift and the New York Jets?” Peyton questioned.

“Uh, Taylor can sell out a stadium!” Luke quipped back.

Peyton then applauded Luke for his answer, before teasing, “I had you do that punchline Luke so I don’t get in trouble.”

If you missed it, Travis teased the possibility of joining Taylor on the next leg of The Eras Tour.