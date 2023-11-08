Matthew Perry's Death Certificate Released

Matthew Perry‘s death certificate has been made public, and it lists some details about his tragic passing.

If you don’t know, the Friends star passed away at the age of 54 on Saturday (October 28).

The document confirms he passed at his residence, and reports say he was found in his hot tub.

Keep reading to find out more…

The “informant” for his death is listed as his stepfather, who is famed Deadline host Keith Morrison. This means that Keith was the one to provide information for the death certificate.

It also confirms what we already know: he was buried at Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles.

His cause of death was deferred pending a full toxicology report, but the initial drug testing was done.

Head to The Blast to see the death certificate.

Our continued thoughts are with Matthew Perry’s friends, family, and loved ones. RIP.