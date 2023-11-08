Netflix Debuts Trailer for 'My Life With the Walter Boys' TV Adaptation From 'The Kissing Booth' Producers

Netflix is unveiling a first look at their upcoming new drama series My Life With the Walter Boys!

The new series is based off the novel of the same name by Ali Novak, and hails from The Kissing Booth producers at iGeneration Studios.

There will be ten episodes of the show, and it will debut in just one month.

Here’s a synopsis: My Life With the Walter Boys is a heartwarming coming of age story that follows fifteen-year-old Manhattanite Jackie Howard after losing her family in a tragic accident. Jackie leaves behind her privileged and proper life in New York and moves to rural Colorado to be with her guardian – her mother’s best friend, Katherine, who is raising ten kids with her husband, George. While settling into her new, chaotic countryside home, Jackie is determined to stay focused on her dream of getting into Princeton…all while wrapping her head around her feelings for two very different Walter brothers: the reliable and bookish Alex, and the mysterious and troubled Cole. As Jackie tries to navigate her new life, the feelings and tensions she tries to deny threaten to throw everything off course. Will she be able to stay true to herself and still find romance?

The series stars Nikki Rodriguez (Jackie), Sarah Rafferty (Katherine), Marc Blucas (George), Noah LaLonde (Cole), Ashby Gentry (Alex), Connor Stanhope (Danny), Johnny Link (Will), Corey Fogelmanis (Nathan), Dean Petriw (Jordan), Lennix James (Benny), Alix West Lefler (Parker), Isaac Arellanes (Isaac), Myles Perez (Lee), Zoë Soul (Hayley), Alisha Newton (Erin), Jaylan Evans (Skylar), Ashley Tavares (Tara), Moheb Jindran (Nikhil), Ellie O’Brien (Grace), Mya Lowe (Kiley), Gabrielle Jacinto (Olivia), Nathaniel Arcand (Mato) and Alex Quijano (Richard).

My Life With the Walter Boys will debut December 7th on Netflix!