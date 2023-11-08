Newcomers Megan Moroney & Hailey Whitters Look Stunning in Red Dresses on CMA Awards 2023 Red Carpet (Photos)

Megan Moroney and Hailey Whitters are ready to have a big night at the 2023 CMA Awards!

The country music singers are among the newcomers at the show on Wednesday (November 8) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Megan, 26, and Hailey, 34, are both nominated for New Artist of the Year against Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Parker McCollum.

During the show, Megan will perform “Can’t Break Up Now” with Old Dominion while Hailey is scheduled to be on stage as a presenter.

On the red carpet, Hailey was joined by her music publishing executive husband Jake Gear, who she married last year after more than 10 years together.

