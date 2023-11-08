SAG-AFTRA Reaches Tentative Deal with Studios, Ending Actors Strike

After 118 days on strike, SAG-AFTRA has officially reached a tentative new deal with studios.

On Wednesday (November 8), it was announced that the union has reached a new three-year contract with studios, signaling the end of the historic actors’ strike.

According to the LA Times, the tentative contract, “which still must be ratified by the union’s board and members, would boost minimum pay for members, increase residual payments for shows streamed online and bolster contributions to the union’s health and pension plans. It also establishes new rules for the use of artificial intelligence, a major source of concern for actors.”

SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee has approved of the tentative deal with the major studios and the strike will officially end on Nov. 9.

“In a unanimous vote this afternoon, The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP bringing an end to the 118 day strike,” the union said in a statement. “The strike officially ends at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 9.”

SAG-AFTRA members walked out on July 14 and joined the striking Writers Guild of America members. The WGA ended their nearly 150 day strike in late September when they reached a new contract.