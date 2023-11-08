Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Explains That Michael B. Jordan Hookup Comment, Reveals the Entire Backstory of How That Made It on Air

Bre Tiesi is clearing the air about the viral Michael B. Jordan comment.

On season 7 of Selling Sunset, Bre told some of her castmates about the Creed actor, “I could do that, and I’ve done that.”

She continued, jokingly saying, “I’ve slept with all of my favorites. I’m kidding.”

Now, she’s explaining the comments.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We were all having girl talk, and we were sitting and resetting the cameras — it wasn’t a conversation that was technically…” Bre told ET before trailing off, seemingly implying that she did not think the admission was going to be something they would air.

“I know better and that’s my own fault. I know better,” she said, adding she hoped people would offer her “a little slack” for the slip.

“I’ve definitely learned a lot these last few seasons but that was in no way me trying to be like ‘Oh, I did X, Y and Z.’” she continued. “I was actually having a conversation and I had said that I had had a baby with my celebrity crush, but that didn’t make it,” she said. She was referring to Nick Cannon, who is the father of her 16-month-old son Legendary Love.

“You know, there’s other things that happen in these conversations but remember, we want to make a good show. Whatever makes it, makes it and whatever doesn’t, doesn’t. But also, that wasn’t my intention,” she said about the reveal.

So, when exactly did the Michael B. Jordan hookup happen? “We’re not going to get into that too much,” she responded.

This is not the first time a Selling Sunset star name dropped an A-list celebrity in a romantic way.