Sonja Morgan made a very NSFW confession at BravoCon 2023!

Over the weekend, the 59-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum appeared on a panel during which Housewives guessed which fun fact belonged to each Bravolebrity.

Sonja‘s fun fact was that she hooked up with a famous Oscar-nominated actor “several times.”

Click on the next slide to find out who Sonja Morgan hooked up with…