Wed, 08 November 2023

'The Masked Singer' Season 10: 'Real Housewives' Star Unmasked in Episode Six!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you have not watched the new episode of The Masked Singer!

The Masked Singer is back!

Season 10 of the FOX’s hit singing competition series aired a new episode on Wednesday night (November 8) with returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

During the episode, Candelabra, Anteater, Hibiscus, and Donut took to the stage for performances.

At the end of the episode, one contestant was unmasked and sent home.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Fox on Wednesday nights at 8pm ET.

Click on the next slide to find out who was unmasked and eliminated…

Photos: FOX
