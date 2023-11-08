Travis Kelce Hints He Could Join Taylor Swift in South America for 'Eras' Tour with 'Equator' Reference

Is Travis Kelce planning to join Taylor Swift in South America for some of her Eras Tour stops while he’s on his off week in the NFL?

While doing an ad for SeatGeek for the New Heights podcast, Jason asked if Travis had any big plans coming up.

“I might just say f-ck it and go somewhere nice. I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale, so I might go somewhere south … closer to the equator.”

This prompted Jason to ask, “South of the equator?” This caused Travis to laugh.

Travis and the Chiefs are on their “bye” week, which means he doesn’t have another game until Monday (November 20).

If you don’t know, Taylor is about to start her South American leg of the Eras tour. She’ll kick off the tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 9. Many are wondering if Travis will be flying to South America to join Taylor for the tour.

“You just don’t know how healthy you’re gonna be or how you’re gonna feel whether you’re winning or losing,” Travis added about his bye week plans. “I’m not trying to go and f–king be out and about if we’re out here losing.”

He did say he wants to “get as healthy as possible going into arguably the biggest game … on the schedule” which would be that November 20 game against former Super Bowl competitor, the Eagles.

“I definitely got the future in mind and got to get this body right,” he added.

We’ll have to wait and see if he plans to go to South America or not!

