Who is Anteater on 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Clues, Guesses, & Spoilers Revealed!

The Masked Singer is back for season 10!

A new episode of the hit Fox singing competition series aired on Wednesday night (November 1) with returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

The show, which began in South Korea, features celebrities singing songs while wearing costumes and face masks concealing their identities until they’re eliminated.

The cast of singers will remain a secret until the masks are removed from the performers, but we do know who is returning to judge and host the successful series.

During the episode, Anteater, Donut, Candelabra, and Hibiscus all took to the stage for performances.

For “One Hit Wonders Night”, Anteater performed “Walking in Memphis” by Marc Cohen.

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Anteater…

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Appears to play the guitar

- “Fell into bad business deals”

- Cougar shown

- Angel appears

- Moved to a farm

- Box with an eye shown on it

- Once performed in front of “40% of the entire world”

PANEL GUESSES: Rick Springfield, John Mellencamp, Bryan Adams