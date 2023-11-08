Who is Candelabra on 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Clues, Guesses, & Spoilers Revealed!

The Masked Singer is back for season 10!

A new episode of the hit Fox singing competition series aired on Wednesday night (November 1) with returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

The show, which began in South Korea, features celebrities singing songs while wearing costumes and face masks concealing their identities until they’re eliminated.

The cast of singers will remain a secret until the masks are removed from the performers, but we do know who is returning to judge and host the successful series.

During the episode, Anteater, Donut, Candelabra, and Hibiscus all took to the stage for performances.

For “One Hit Wonders Night”, Candelabra performed “1 Thing” by Amerie.

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Candelabra…

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Appears to be close friends with Kevin Hart

- First started their career at age 12

- Butterfly shown

- Map of California shown

- Appears to be on Santa’s “naughty list”

- Says she’s a “hot princess”

PANEL GUESSES: Regina Hall, Brandy, Anika Noni Rose