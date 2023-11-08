Who is Donut on 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Clues, Guesses, & Spoilers Revealed!

The Masked Singer is back for season 10!

A new episode of the hit Fox singing competition series aired on Wednesday night (November 1) with returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

The show, which began in South Korea, features celebrities singing songs while wearing costumes and face masks concealing their identities until they’re eliminated.

The cast of singers will remain a secret until the masks are removed from the performers, but we do know who is returning to judge and host the successful series.

During the episode, Anteater, Donut, Candelabra, and Hybiscus all took to the stage for performances.

For “One Hit Wonders Night”, Donut performed “Hooked on a Feeling” by Blue Suede.

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Donut…

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- He’s a “country boy”

- Cowboy boots shown, appears to be a country singer

- Deputy badge shown

- Bow and arrow shown

- Seen walking around New York City

- Says he has “hit after hit after hit”

PANEL GUESSES: Sylvester Stallone, Jeff Bridges, Tom Jones