Who is Hibiscus on 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Clues, Guesses, & Spoilers Revealed!

The Masked Singer is back for season 10!

A new episode of the hit Fox singing competition series aired on Wednesday night (November 1) with returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

The show, which began in South Korea, features celebrities singing songs while wearing costumes and face masks concealing their identities until they’re eliminated.

The cast of singers will remain a secret until the masks are removed from the performers, but we do know who is returning to judge and host the successful series.

During the episode, Anteater, Donut, Candelabra, and Hibiscus all took to the stage for performances.

For “One Hit Wonders Night”, Hibiscus performed “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls.

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Hibiscus…

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Has always loved performing on stage

- Grew up in a large family

-Statue of Liberty shown

- Gingerbread house shown

- Had a “stint in the hospital”

- Told she looks like “Sharon Stone”

- Has had a “husband or two”

- Has been in a few beauty pageants

- Has worn a tiara

PANEL GUESSES: Luann de Lesseps, Bonnie Hunt, Janice Dickinson