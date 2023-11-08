Who Is Lainey Wilson's Boyfriend? Meet Devlin Hodges & Find Out Why They Waited So Long to Go Public!

Lainey Wilson is already making CMAs history as one of the most-nominated artists of all time and hopefully she’ll make more history with a bunch of wins during the show.

If Lainey picks up some awards, expect her to thank her boyfriend Devlin Hodges at some point during a speech!

The 31-year-old singer and the 27-year-old former NFL player have been dating for nearly three years, but they only went public as a couple back in May 2023. They walked the red carpet at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards together.

In a recent interview, Lainey explained why she waited so long to debut her relationship with Devlin, who goes by the name Duck.

“I said, ‘We gonna see if you’re in it for the right reasons.’ Turns out, he is,” Lainey told People. “Somebody said how funny it was watching him high-five all of my artist friends at the ACMs, and I said, ‘Those are his friends!’”

She continued, “He’ll FaceTime me, and he’ll be with HARDY and Morgan [Wallen] and Luke [Combs], and I’m like, ‘Stop stealing all my buddies.’ They’ll always be out golfing and drinking a beer. I don’t have to convince anybody to like him. He’s a very lovable person.”

Duck was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and made his professional debut later that year. He was waived by the team in September 2020 and spent the season on the Steelers’ practice squad. He later had a contract with the Los Angeles Rams, but never played for the team.

“Duck is the kind of dude who high-fives me on the way in the door and on the way out and says, ‘Go get it,’” Lainey told People. “He knows how important this dream is to me.”

