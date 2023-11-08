Who Stars In the 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical? Meet the Cast of the Upcoming 2024 Film!

The hit 2004 movie Mean Girls is getting a musical update!

Based on the original movie and the Broadway musical adaptation, this new version gives a fresh, updated take on the story that is more with the current times than the early 2000s like it’s predecessor.

Tina Fey, who wrote both the movie and the book for the Broadway musical, has updated the script from both, and has adapted it into a new movie version of the musical, with music by her husband Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Here is the synopsis: “Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.”

Mean Girls, the movie musical, was originally set for Paramount+, but instead will premiere in theaters on January 12, 2024.

