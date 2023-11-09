Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2023 at 12:17 am

10 Star-Studded Movies Will Resume Filming With the Conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA Strike - See Their Intended Release Dates & Details!

The SAG-AFTRA strike has officially ended, and Hollywood is going to be racing back to action!

On Monday (November 8), the actors union reached an agreement with the studios, bringing an end to the strike after 118 days on the picket line.

Now that Hollywood is able to begin work again, a multitude of productions that were paused during the strike will resume filming with the goal of meeting their already scheduled release dates.

The list of movies includes 10 star-studded future blockbusters, some of which fans have been waiting to see for years!

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of the movies that will be back in action…

