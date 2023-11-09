Austin Butler & Barry Keoghan Are WWII Fighter Pilots in 'Masters of the Air' Teaser - Watch Now!

Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air finally has a trailer!

The upcoming World War II limited series stars Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, Ncuti Gatwa and Kai Alexander.

Keep reading to find out more…

The two-minute-long trailer offers a heart-pounding first look at WWII fighter pilots.

Masters of the Air reunites Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks in producer roles, as the duo previously worked on HBO’s Band of Brothers in 2001 and The Pacific in 2010.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.”

Masters of the Air begins streaming on January 26, 2024.

Watch the full trailer below and browse through the gallery for some first-look stills…