Beyonce Releases 'Renaissance' Film Official Trailer - Watch!

Beyoncé is preparing for the release of her highly anticipated film!

The 42-year-old “Break My Soul” superstar shared the official trailer for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé ahead of its release in theaters on December 1.

Here’s a summary: “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Her mother, Tina Knowles, recently revealed some juicy gossip about the tour as well.

