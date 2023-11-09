Braxton Berrios Narrates Girlfriend Alix Earle's Latest TikTok Video Showing Clips from Surprise Vacation - Watch Now!

Alix Earle treated her boyfriend Braxton Berrios to a birthday vacation!

The 22-year-old TikTok star and the 28-year-old NFL player have been romantically linked since September.

Braxton, who Alix affectionately calls “NFL man,” celebrated his birthday on October 6.

In a vlog posted to her TikTok account on Wednesday (November 8), Alix gave fans a look into their trip to the Bahamas and included some voiceover work from Braxton.

“So, she got me this for my birthday, which is the coolest thing ever,” he began. “Alix‘s method of transportation was a church choir bus. I brought the champagne and the Polaroids – the necessities.”

The TikTok continued with clips of the pair enjoying the tropical scenery.

At one part, Alix and Braxton boarded a private jet.

“Buckle up,” Braxton narrated. “This is the flight, again, I have no idea where we’re going, and I am just now about to find out.”

Check out Alix’s full TikTok below…