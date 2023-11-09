Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Spotted on Date Night After Engagement News

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz stepped out to celebrate their engagement news this week!

The 43-year-old Magic Mike actor and the 34-year-old The Batman actress were seen hand-in-hand while leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel after a night out on Wednesday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Channing Tatum

Earlier in the evening, Zoe was spotted having dinner with a very famous friend at the trendy restaurant Sushi Park.

It was announced last week that Channing and Zoe are engaged after several years of dating.

Channing and Zoe started dating after meeting during the casting process for the movie Pussy Island, which will be her directorial debut.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz out and about…