Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor' 2023? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed & New TikTok Video Provides Clue

Thu, 09 November 2023 at 10:32 pm

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Spotted on Date Night After Engagement News

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Spotted on Date Night After Engagement News

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz stepped out to celebrate their engagement news this week!

The 43-year-old Magic Mike actor and the 34-year-old The Batman actress were seen hand-in-hand while leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel after a night out on Wednesday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the evening, Zoe was spotted having dinner with a very famous friend at the trendy restaurant Sushi Park.

It was announced last week that Channing and Zoe are engaged after several years of dating.

Channing and Zoe started dating after meeting during the casting process for the movie Pussy Island, which will be her directorial debut.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz out and about…
Photos: Backgrid
