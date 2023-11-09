'Coyote vs Acme' Movie Never Being Released, Even Though John Cena & Lana Condor Already Filmed It

We have a sad new update on John Cena and Lana Condor‘s upcoming movie Coyote vs Acme…

The two wrapped filming on the Looney Tunes movie nearly a year and a half ago, in May 2022, but now, Warner Bros is shelving the unreleased film.

Coyote vs Acme was set follow “Wile E. Coyote, who after ACME products fail him one too many times in his dogged pursuit of the Roadrunner, decides to hire a billboard lawyer to sue the ACME Corporation. The case pits Wile E. and his lawyer (Will Forte) against the latter’s intimidating former boss (Cena), but a growing friendship between man and cartoon stokes their determination to win.”

Find out why the movie got scrapped inside…

Originally set for a July 2023 release, the animated hybrid movie was first set for HBO Max, but was then considered for a theatrical release.

“For three years, I was lucky enough to make a movie about Wile E. Coyote, the most persistent, passionate, and resilient character of al time,” director Dave Green shared on Twitter/X after the news was revealed. “I was surrounded by a brilliant team, who poured their souls into this project for years. We were all determined to honor the legacies of these historic characters and actually get them right.”

“Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores,” he continued. “I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB’s decision. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resilience and persistence win the day.”

“With the re-launch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases,” a WB Motion Picture Group spokesperson said in a statement, via THR. “With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote vs Acme. We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts, and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film.”

This is the third film that has been scrapped by Warner Bros after wrapping filming and was in post-production. Find out the two other movies that were dropped…

John Cena has other upcoming projects coming with Warner Bros’ DC studios…